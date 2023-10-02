SKYCTC to host 11th Annual Scholarship Scramble

Golf gfx
Golf gfx(MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) will host its eleventh annual Scholarship Scramble for Student Scholarships on Friday, Oct. 20 at Crosswinds Golf Course in Bowling Green.

During the past 10 years, the SKYCTC Scholarship Scramble has raised over a half a million dollars to assist students in completing their educational goals.

The tournament consists of a full round of golf and the cost is $100 per person in 4-person teams.

Check-in for the event is 7:30 a.m. and a shotgun start will begin at 8:30 a.m.

For golfers, the $100 per player fee includes breakfast from Chick-fil-A, lunch from Mission BBQ, cart, green fees, and a gift bag for each player.

Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place finishers.

Prizes will also be awarded for closest to the pin, longest drive, and a putting contest, as well as random drawings.

The SKYCTC Scholarship Program supports education and workforce development in south central Kentucky.

Those interested in participating can register online skyctc.edu.

