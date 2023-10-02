Trojanettes, Scotties claim 15th district soccer titles

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Trojanettes and Glasgow Scotties secured the 15th district girls/boys soccer titles on Sunday.

Coming into the girls matchup, the Trojanettes were 10-6-1 and the Warren East Lady Raiders were 19-1.

During the regular season, Warren East shut out Barren County in both matchups (4-0, 3-0), but the 15th district girls title game showed to be all Trojanettes.

Barren County scored in the 27th minute as Neela Furlong tapped one in, and then right at the 38 minute mark Hadley Adams found the back of the net to put the Trojanettes up 2-0 at the half.

This matchup was a defensive battle as both teams went scoreless in the second half with Barren County securing the win.

The Trojanettes had to face some adversity during this matchup, and head coach Chloe Poland was proud of the way her girls battled against a tough opponent.

Poland said, “We started off the season a little shaky. We lost a lot of key players, but by the end of the season we’ve all really pulled together and like I told the girls, it’s hard to beat a great team three times in a row and they came out and showed out.”

Senior Hadley Adams added, “It feels pretty dang good. We worked out butts off for this moment, and I couldn’t be more thankful to be where we are today.”

On the boys side, the 13-4-1 Glasgow Scotties battle against the 10-11 Barren County Trojans for the 15th district boys soccer title.

Glasgow took both regular season matchup over the Trojans, and capped it off with a shutout 4-0 title victory.

Jared Malagon scored in the 22nd minute to give Glasgow a 1-0 lead at the half.

Then four minutes into the second half, Isaiah Ramos doubles the Scotties lead.

Darwin Hernandez would extend the Glasgow lead, and then with less than a minute to play, Hudson Stahl scored the fourth and final goal to claim the title for the Scotties.

All four teams will advance to the 4th region tournament next week.

