Warm and sunny start to the week

Cooler temperatures are just around the horizon
By Dana Money
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had a great, sunny start to October with highs in the middle 80s. Tomorrow looks the same with highs back up in the 80s and sunshine!

We’ll stay dry through Wednesday before rain chances show up Thursday into Friday. Scattered showers, and perhaps some thunderstorms, will be the most likely Tuesday night into Friday along a powerful cold front boundary. High temperatures will likely be in the 60s by next weekend with lows in the 40s! It’ll feel more like fall as we head into next weekend!

