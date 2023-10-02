Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of racist flyers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen on Sunday, October 1. The call was in regard to several flyers in the driveways of residents’ homes in the Grider Pond area. The flyers display Ku Klux Klan (KKK) propaganda.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post, “The inflammatory nature of this trash purports to create division and a sense of authority. We as an agency purpose to serve all of our citizens fairly in a community where we value unity and the rule of law.”

Authorities are asking that anyone with information about these flyers, or the people littering the streets with them, should call (270) 842-1633.

