Washington named CUSA Defensive Player of the Week

Bryson Washington fumble recovery in WKU's 31-10 victory over MTSU.
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football linebacker Bryson Washington was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week, presented by Blenders Eyewear, CUSA announced Monday.

Washington, a sixth-year member of the WKU program, was making the first start of his Hilltopper career and had a big game in Thursday’s 31-10 win over Middle Tennessee at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

The redshirt senior from Louisville, Kentucky posted seven tackles, a fumble recovery, an interception and two pass breakups in the win.

Washington now has 13 total tackles on the year, and also forced a fumble in the Week 3 game at Ohio State.

The Hilltopper defense turned the Blue Raiders over three times in WKU’s CUSA opener, and held the 100 Miles of Hate rival to its lowest point total in a meeting in the series since 1975.

WKU currently leads the nation in turnovers gained with 14.

It is WKU’s third CUSA weekly award this season. Linebacker JaQues Evans and kicker Lucas Carneiro earned CUSA Defensive and Special Teams Player of the Week honors, respectively, after the Week 1 win over South Florida.

