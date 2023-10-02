World War II POW laid to rest after a graveside ceremony in his hometown 81 years after his death

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - American flags riddled the sides of highways, lined fences, and were placed in the yards of homes, churches, and businesses to welcome home veteran and prisoner of war Thomas Frank Brooks, commonly known in the area as “Uncle Frank.”

Brooks was held captive in Japan during World War II, and his remains were found and identified back in June.

The community gathered today at Hill Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetary to honor the veteran with a graveside service.

Aside from an obituary reading by one of Brooks’s nephews, Donald Brooks, the ceremony included speeches from various veterans, a rifle volley, a flag folding, a final roll call, stories about his past, and a presentation of metals to his nephews.

One of Brooks nephew’s that received a brass metal was Tommy Brooks, who was humbled to receive one of his uncle’s honors.

“He was dead before I was born. But for what it’s worth, I accept this metal, which I don’t deserve, but I’ll be glad to take it and I’ll take care of it,” Brooks said.

The service began with the Hill Grove Church’s choir’s rendition of “Amazing Grace,” and ended with the choir singing “Beulah Land” and the Kentucky Army National Guard performing “Taps” on the trumpet.

Letters from family and Brooks himself were also read by speakers as a part of the ceremony.

The man who led the mission to bring Brooks home was Gerald Carroll, one of his sixty-six nieces and nephews.

When he received the call that Brooks’s remains were identified, he was left speechless.

“[A gentleman in Fort Knox] left a voicemail somewhat cryptic, he says ‘[I] got good news about your uncle.’ Just left it at that. So, I called him on the phone I said, ‘Hey, this is me.’ He goes just flat out straight, no prep, no nothing, says, ‘We’ve identified your uncle.’ Well, I was taken aback. Two to three minutes. I couldn’t say a word, I guess he thought he lost connection,” Caroll explained.

Although Caroll believes there is a time and place for military lingo, he says bringing Brooks home was a “mission accomplished” and grew emotional when discussing how he will be continuing his uncle’s legacy.

“It’ll take me a while to move on from it, but I’ll come up here after it’s all over. I’ll visit the grave. I will talk to him. Just like any death in your family, you eventually move on from it. But I’ll never move on completely from this. This is not an 80- or 90-year-old man. This man was 23 [-years-old],” Caroll says.

One of Caroll’s lasting memories from today will be the unconditional support that the community showed for the event.

“We don’t have the words to explain how proud we are of this little community. I know this community is extremely patriotic. This man from a family that large, everybody knew him, knew this, knew him, knew that family. But still that there’s generations that showed up that would know nothing about that and for whatever reason, they were inspired to be a part of this. That has not only moved me, it’s moved this entire family greatly,” Caroll said.

He also noted the number of veterans that showed up to pay their respects and encourages people to ask veterans about their experiences in the service.

“When you see a veteran, it’s great to say thank you for your service, but ask them what it was about, what their service was about, and most of them are going to talk to you for a little,” Carroll says.

Brooks was buried beside his mother and father, as well as some of his sisters that are also buried at the Hill Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetary.

