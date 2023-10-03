First phase of Trader Joe’s ‘mid-America hub’ nears completion in Franklin

The 'Mid-America Hub' will cover over 1 million square feet and hire over 800 employees.
The 'Mid-America Hub' will cover over 1 million square feet and hire over 800 employees.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Derek Parham
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first of three buildings that will make up Trader Joe’s distribution center in Franklin is nearing completion.

So far, they have hired roughly 40 of their expected 800 employees.

Once complete, the three buildings will occupy roughly one million square feet along Highway 100 in Simpson County. At the facility’s groundbreaking ceremony earlier this year, officials expected to have the first building complete by the end of September.

“I’ll say that Trader Joe’s came into the community with as ambitious and lofty a goal of construction and completion of any industry I’ve ever seen. I really wondered if they could even get remotely close to where they were at, and I found that the answer to that question is that they’re really really close,” said Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes.

RELATED: Trader Joe's distribution center to bring over 800 jobs to Franklin

Officials now expect that the first building will be fully complete, operational, and staffed by Jan. 1, 2024. Aside from the benefits of employment for the surrounding area, Barnes hopes to see the new facility create a lasting impact on industry markets in the county.

“As a lot of other areas, we lean pretty heavy toward automotive production pieces, and you know, the food industry is something that’s nonstop,” Barnes said. “You may see that the car market may come down, the food industry is always going to be strong, and I just like the diversity that it brings to the industry base here in Simpson County.”

There has been no confirmation of whether a Trader Joe’s retail location will open in conjunction with the distribution facility, though Dennis Griffin, executive director of the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority, believes that a store would be soon to follow the facility.

“This facility opens up for Franklin to have a location, possibly Owensboro, Paducah, maybe even Hopkinsville, those towns. I think the purpose of this facility is to allow them to expand their market,” Griffin said.

The second of the three buildings will begin construction as soon as the first building is operational and fully staffed. The third building will follow suit once the second building is complete. All three buildings are expected to be complete and operational within four years.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
Flag flown at half staff
Why flags are at half-staff in Kentucky Sunday
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen on Sunday, October...
Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of racist flyers
Barry Marcum
Gradyville man arrested after drug search at Cave City motel
Photo Courtesy: Phil Pendleton
Body found at Lake Cumberland

Latest News

“Deep Sea Exploration: Past, Present, and Future,” is set to take place on Tuesday, October 10...
Robert Ballard, who discovered the Titanic, is set to kick off WKU’s new presidential series
Oceanographer and discoverer of the Titanic Robert Ballard
Rober Ballard, who discovered the Titanic, is set to kick off WKU’s new presidential series
Established in 1982 by the American Library Association, “Banned Books Week” brings awareness...
Logan County Public Library celebrate Banned Books Week
The trail is open now till Sunday October 22nd.
Scarecrows for Lost River Cave’s 12th annual Scarecrow Trail now on display