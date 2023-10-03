General Election Guide 2023

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Governor’s race for Kentucky is one of the big races for this year’s election. We will broadcast a governor’s debate on Oct. 24 on ABC and FOX starting at 6 p.m.

WBKO News has a guide to everything you need to vote in the upcoming General Election. All information has been provided by the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office or county clerks’ offices.

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 10. To register, visit here.

Warren County

Sample Ballot

When to request absentee paper ballot: Requests can be made until Oct. 24 at 11:59 p.m. You can apply at warren.countyclerk.us or call the Warren County Clerk’s Office at 270-843-5306.

In person absentee voting is from Oct. 25-27, Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 1 at the Warren County Clerk’s Office at 429 East 10th St. Suite 100 in Bowling Green. There will be no voting on Saturday and Sunday.

Early voting starts Nov. 2-4 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be no in person voting on Nov. 5-6.

Ephram White Park at 885 Mt. Olivet Road in Bowling Green.

Living Hope Baptist Church at 1805 Westen Street in Bowling Green.

Michael O. Buchanon Park at 9222 Nashville Road in Bowling Green.

Phil Moore Park at 7101 Scottsville Road in Alvaton.

Sugar Maple Square at 1347 Kentucky Highway 185 in Bowling Green.

Election Day voting on Nov. 7 will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Ephram White Park at 885 Mt. Olivet Road in Bowling Green.

Living Hope Baptist Church at 1805 Westen Street in Bowling Green.

Michael O. Buchanon Park at 9222 Nashville Road in Bowling Green.

Phil Moore Park at 7101 Scottsville Road in Alvaton.

Sugar Maple Square at 1347 Kentucky Highway 185 in Bowling Green.

Cumberland Trace Elementary School at 2464 Cumberland Trace in Bowling Green.

Eastwood Baptist Church at 500 Eastwood Street in Bowling Green.

First Baptist Church at 621 East 12th Avenue in Bowling Green.

Smiths Grove Methodist Church at 333 North Main Street in Smiths Grove.

State Street Baptist Church at 340 State Street in Bowling Green.

Warren Central High School at 559 Morgantown Road in Bowling Green.

Warren County Cooperative Extension at 5162 Russellville Road in Bowling Green.

Allen County

Sample Ballot

When to request absentee paper ballot: Requests can be made until Oct. 24 at 11:59 p.m. and can be requested at govote.ky.gov or calling the clerk’s office at 270-237-3706. Ballots may be returned by mail or brought to the clerk’s office to the drop box.

In person absentee voting is from Oct. 25-27, Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 1 at the Allen County Courtroom at 201 West Main Street, Room 6 in Scottsville. There will be no voting on Saturday and Sunday.

Early voting is Nov. 2-4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Allen County Clerk’s Office. There will be no in person voting on Nov. 5-6.

Election Day voting on Nov. 7 will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Halfrey Dalton FW #5712 at 934 Old Glasgow Road in Scottsville.

Scottsville High School Athletic Complex at 1545 Bowling Green Road in Scottsville.

Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department at 49 Stony Point Road in Adolphus.

Halifax Volunteer Fire Department at 112 Halifax Bailey Road in Scottsville.

Cedar Springs Fire Hall at 51 Cedar Springs Road in Scottsville.

East Allen Volunteer Fire Department at 1600 LaFayette Road in Scottsville.

Adolphus Fire Department at 25 Andrew Jackson Highway in Adolphus.

Barren County

Sample Ballot

When to request absentee paper ballot: Requests can be made until Oct. 24 at 11:59 p.m. and can be requested at govote.ky.gov.

In person absentee voting is from Oct. 25-27, Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 1 at the Barren County Clerk’s Office. There will be no voting on Saturday and Sunday.

Early voting is Nov. 2-4 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be no in person voting on Nov. 5-6.

Election Day voting on Nov. 7 will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Barren County High School Gym at 507 Trojan Trail in Glasgow.

Austin Tracy Fire Department at 2542 Austin Tracy Road in Austin.

Haywood Fire Department at 67 Matthews Mill Road in Glasgow.

Cave City Convention Center at 502 Mammoth Cave Street in Cave City.

Park City Lions Club at 2025 Brown Road in Park City.

Hiseville Elementary School at 149 Cardinal Boulevard in Hiseville.

Beckton Community Center at 2244 Beckton Road in Glasgow.

Temple Hill Fire Department at 8543 Tompkinsville Road in Glasgow.

Butler County

Sample Ballot

When to request absentee paper ballot: Requests can be made until Oct. 24 at 11:59 p.m. and can be requested at govote.ky.gov or calling the clerk’s office at 270-526-5676.

In person absentee voting is from Oct. 25-27, Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 1 at the Butler County Clerk’s Office at 110 North Main Street in Morgantown. There will be no voting on Saturday and Sunday.

Early voting is Nov. 2-4 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the clerk’s office. There will be no in person voting on Nov. 5-6.

Election Day voting on Nov. 7 will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Morgantown Elementary School at 210 Cemetery Street in Morgantown (all districts).

2nd District Fire Department at 101 Caney Fork Road in Lewisburg (B106 South Second).

Rochester Fire Department at 153 Main Street in Morgantown (C106 South Third).

North Butler Elementary School at 5539 Brownsville Road in Morgantown (D103 Aberdeen, D105 West 4th, D105 East 4th).

5th District Fire Department at 6810 Caneyville Road in Morgantown (E105 South Fifth and E106 North Fifth).

Drive Thru Vote Center is at the Butler County Road Department at 642 Boat Factory Road.

Logan County

Sample Ballot

When to request absentee paper ballot: Requests can be made until Oct. 24 at 11:59 p.m. and can be requested at govote.ky.gov or calling the clerk’s office at 270-726-6061.

In person absentee voting is from Oct. 25-27, Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 1 at the Logan County Clerk’s Office at 229 West 3rd Street in Russellville. There will be no voting on Saturday and Sunday.

Early voting is Nov. 2-4 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be no in person voting on Nov. 5-6.

Election Day voting on Nov. 7 will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Extension Office at 255 John Paul Avenue in Russellville.

Lewisburg School Gym at 750 Stacker Street in Lewisburg.

Auburn School Gym at 221 College Street in Auburn.

Logan County High School Gym at 2200 Bowling Green Road in Russellville.

Adairville School Gym at 226 School Avenue in Adairville.

Edmonson County

Sample Ballot

When to request absentee paper ballot: Requests can be made until Oct. 24 at 11:59 p.m. and can be requested at govote.ky.gov or calling the clerk’s office at 270-597-2624.

In person absentee voting is from Oct. 25-27, Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 1. There will be no voting on Saturday and Sunday.

Early voting is Nov. 2-4 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be no in person voting on Nov. 5-6.

Election Day voting on Nov. 7 will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Wingfield Volunteer Fire Department at 1780 Wingfield Church Road in Bowling Green for Precinct A101.

South Edmonson Elementary School at 1058 Chalybeate School Road in Bowling Green for Precinct A102.

Edmonson County Middle School at 220 Wildcat Way in Brownsville for Precinct B101.

Rocky Hill Volunteer Fire Department at 1485 Rocky Hill Road in Rocky Hill for Precincts C101 and C102.

Kyrock Elementary School at 5720 Kentucky Highway 259 North in Sweeden for Precinct D101.

Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department at 8525 Nolin Dam Road in Mammoth Cave for Precinct E101.

Bear Creek Volunteer Fire Department at 6265 Morgantown Road in Brownsville for Precinct F101.

Simpson County

Sample Ballot

When to request absentee paper ballot: Requests can be made until Oct. 24 at 11:59 p.m. and can be requested at govote.ky.gov or calling the clerk’s office at 270-586-8161.

In person absentee voting is from Oct. 25-27, Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 1 at the Simpson County Clerk’s Office at 103 West Cedar Street. There will be no voting on Saturday and Sunday.

Early voting is Nov. 2-4 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be no in person voting on Nov. 5-6.

Election Day voting on Nov. 7 will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

First United Methodist Church at 107 North College Street in Franklin.

Simpson Elementary School at 721 Witt Road in Franklin.

F-S Community Park Ag Building on North Street in Franklin.

Zion Lutheran Church at 701 South Main Street in Franklin.

Ohio County

Sample Ballot

When to request absentee paper ballot: Requests can be made until Oct. 24 at 11:59 p.m. and can be requested at govote.ky.gov or calling the clerk’s office at 270-298-4423.

In person absentee voting is from Oct. 25-27, Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 1 at the Ohio County Clerk’s Office at 301 South Main Street. There will be no voting on Saturday and Sunday.

Early voting is Nov. 2-4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the clerk’s office. There will be no in person voting on Nov. 5-6.

Election Day voting on Nov. 7 will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Ohio County High School at 1400 South Main Street in Hartford.

Fordsville Elementary at 359 West Main Street in Fordsville.

Western Elementary at 4008 State Route 85 East in Centertown.

Horse Branch Elementary at 11980 U.S. Highway 62 East in Horse Branch.

Southern Elementary at 3839 U.S. Highway 231 South in Beaver Dam.

Living Faith Baptist at 6515 U.S. Highway 231 North in Hartford.

Hart County

Sample Ballot

When to request absentee paper ballot: Requests can be made until Oct. 24 at 11:59 p.m. and can be requested at govote.ky.gov or calling the clerk’s office at 270-524-2751.

In person absentee voting is from Oct. 25-27, Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 1 at the Hart County Court house at 200 Main Street in Munfordville. There will be no voting on Saturday and Sunday.

Early voting is Nov. 2-4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the clerk’s office. There will be no in person voting on Nov. 5-6.

Election Day voting on Nov. 7 will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Horse Cave Fire Department at 1040 East Main Street in Horse Cave.

Munfordville Elementary School at 505 West Union Street in Munfordville.

Hart County High School at 1014 South Dixie Highway in Munfordville.

Memorial Elementary School at 1400 North Jackson Highway in Hardyville.

Cub Run Elementary School at 170 East Gap Hill Road in Cub Run.

Legrande Elementary School at 70 Legrande School Road in Horse Cave.

Bonnieville Elementary School at 7874 North Dixie Highway in Bonnieville.

Linwood Community Center at 7245 North Jackson Highway in Magnolia.

Metcalfe County

Sample Ballot

When to request absentee paper ballot: Requests can be made until Oct. 24 at 11:59 p.m. and can be requested at govote.ky.gov or calling the clerk’s office at 270-432-4821.

In person absentee voting is from Oct. 25-27, Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 1 at the New Government Building at 201 North Main Street in Edmonton. There will be no voting on Saturday and Sunday.

Early voting is Nov. 2-4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Government Building. There will be no in person voting on Nov. 5-6.

Election Day voting on Nov. 7 will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

New Government Building at 201 North Main Street in Edmonton for Precinct A101

Edmonton Worship Center Gym at 107 Baker Street in Edmonton for Precinct A102

Wisdom Faith School Gym at 365 Knob Lick Wisdom Road in Knob Lick for Precinct A103

Cork Gascon at 2365 Cork Gascon Road in Edmonton for Precinct A104.

Knob Lick at 177 Pleasant Valley Church Road in Horse Cave for Precinct B101.

Savoyard at 22 Savoyard Park Road in Horse Cave for Precinct B102.

Center Firehouse at 498 Center Peggyville Road in Center for Precinct B103.

Sulphur Well Community Building at 1513 Sulphur Well Knob Lick Road in Sulphur Well for Precinct B104.

Summer Shade Firehouse at 50 Firehouse Lane in Summer Shade for Precinct C101.

Good Luck Curtis at 590 Cedar Flat Curtis Road in Edmonton for Precinct D101.

Moore Springs Flat Rock at 4490 Breeding Road in Edmonton for Precinct D102.

Monroe County

Sample Ballot

When to request absentee paper ballot: Requests can be made until Oct. 24 at 11:59 p.m. and can be requested at govote.ky.gov or calling the clerk’s office at 270-487-5471.

In person absentee voting is from Oct. 25-27, Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 1 at the Monroe County Courthouse at 200 North Main Street in Tompkinsville. There will be no voting on Saturday and Sunday.

Early voting is Nov. 2-4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the courthouse. There will be no in person voting on Nov. 5-6.

Election Day voting on Nov. 7 will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Fountain Run Community Building at 166 Main Street in Fountain Run for Precinct A101.

Gamaliel Fire Hall at 160 Holland Street in Gamaliel for Precinct A102.

Flippin Fire Department at 546 Flippin Lamb Road in Tompkinsville for Precinct A103.

Mudlick Fire Station at 6500 Old Glasgow Road in Tompkinsville for Precinct B101.

Old High School Gymnasium at 401 West Fourth Street in Tompkinsville for Precinct B102.

Joe Harrison Carter Elementary School at 3888 Edmonton Road in Tompkinsville for Precinct C101.

Sulphur Lick Grocery at 6959 Sulphur Lick Road in Tompkinsville for Precinct C102.

Kentucky Army National Guard Building at 198 Armory Drive in Tompkinsville for Precincts C103 and E102.

Monroe County Middle School at 610 Main Street in Tompkinsville for Precinct D101.

Monroe County High School at 755 Old Mulkey Road in Tompkinsville for Precinct D102.

Tompkinsville Elementary School at 420 School Drive in Tompkinsville for Precinct E101.

Muhlenberg County

Sample Ballot

When to request absentee paper ballot: Requests can be made until Oct. 24 at 11:59 p.m. and can be requested at govote.ky.gov or calling the clerk’s office at 270-338-1441.

In person absentee voting is from Oct. 25-27, Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 1 at the Muhlenberg County Courthouse at 100 South Main Street in Greenville on the first floor. There will be no voting on Saturday and Sunday.

Early voting is Nov. 2-4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Merle Travis Center at 750 Cleaton Road in Powderly. There will be no in person voting on Nov. 5-6.

Election Day voting on Nov. 7 will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Cleaton Baptist Fellowship Hall at 186 Main Street in Cleaton for Precinct A101.

National Guard Armory at 501 West Everly Brothers Boulevard in Central City for Precincts A102, A104 and A106.

Nelson Community Center at 901 State Route 1379 in Central for Precinct A103.

Central City Elementary School at 1501 North 2nd Street in Central City at Precincts A107, E101, E102 and E104.

Drakesboro Fire Department at 210 West Mose Rager Boulevard in Drakesboro for Precinct B101.

Muhlenberg South Elementary School at 2005 U.S. Highway 431 South in Browder for Precincts B102, B103, B104 and B105.

Parks and Rec Center at 200 County Park Drive in Greenville for Precincts C101, C103, C104, C106, D101, D102, D103 and D104.

Merle Travis Center at 750 Cleaton Road in Powderly for all precincts.

Bremen Elementary School at 5000 Main Street in Bremen for Precincts E103, E105 and E107.

