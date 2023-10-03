Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Leslie Qualls

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Leslie Qualls, the Regional Director of Outpatient Services for JourneyPure/Regard Recovery, is making a significant impact on her community by providing crucial support and healing to individuals on their journey to recovery from addiction.

Qualls, originally from Allen County, began her career in emergency medical services (EMS), where she saved countless lives on the streets. However, she soon realized the importance of intervening in addiction issues before they escalated to emergency situations, inspiring her to transition her career toward addiction recovery.

“We’re getting patients off the street day in and day out, getting them into treatment, making sure that they have the best services available to them,” Qualls said.

Nicolas Chirinos, director of Outpatient Services, said, “If there is anything I can say about Leslie, it’s you can’t get her to stop caring enough.”

Now in charge of five facilities across the state, Qualls and her team work tirelessly to ensure that immediate help is available in the community. She recognizes that addiction affects not only the individuals directly involved but also their families, jobs, and daily interactions with others.

Qualls is committed to doing more every day to save lives and provide individuals with the support they need.

“Our team is very vital to each other. Each individual that walks through our doors, we want to make sure that you receive the very best help,” Qualls said.

Qualls wants everyone to know that help is always available for those who reach out.

“I want people to know that you matter so that you can reach out to myself or the team to get you or your loved ones the help that you need,” she said.

Her work serves as an inspiring example of the positive change that one person can bring to the world. She reminds us that together, we can make a profound difference in the lives of individuals and the well-being of our communities.

“Knowing that you have a small part of that is important,” Qualls said.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.