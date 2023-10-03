Logan County Public Library celebrate Banned Books Week

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, readers and advocates across Logan country are coming together to celebrate “Banned Books Week,” an annual event dedicated to emphasizing the principles of intellectual freedom and the right to read.

Established in 1982 by the American Library Association, “Banned Books Week” brings awareness to censorship, celebrating the freedom to read and underscoring the importance of free expression in literature.

King Simpson, Director of the Logan County Public Library, said. “It highlights the fact that we all have freedoms in this country that we can enjoy. We learn and think about different ideas all the time.”

Throughout the years, numerous books have been challenged or banned for a variety of reasons, reflecting the evolving and diverse sensibilities of our society.

“There are several common reasons why books are challenged or banned in libraries and in schools. It’s usually some sort of controversial content that someone doesn’t agree with or finds objectionable,” Simpson said.

The library aims to remind the community that diverse ideas are part of our society and learning about differing concepts helps people navigate through life.

“Libraries are for everyone in the community. That doesn’t mean that you have to agree with what anyone else believes but we all need to support each other with the fact that the library is a place where we can all come,” Simpson said. “It’s a neutral space where we try to make all viewpoints accessible and let people make up their minds for themselves.”

Community members can support Banned Book Week by having meaningful discussions about materials.

“Check out some of these books that are frequently challenged by others and find out what they’re all about for yourself,” Simpson said. We always tell people to consider the entire work not just maybe some objectionable phrase or theme but really see what the author intended as the entire merit of the work.”

Banned Book Week comes to a close on Oct. 7, also known as Freedom to Read Day.

On that day communities are asked to take at least one action to help defend books from censorship; standing up for library staff, educators, writers, publishers, and booksellers.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.