Ohio County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in search for burglary suspect

Ohio County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in search for burglary suspect
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in search for burglary suspect
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says they need your help in finding a vehicle.

Deputies say a blue sedan, potentially a Nissan Altima, was near the area where a burglary happened.

According to a Facebook post, this was on State Route 85 just south of Centertown and West of Beaver Dam.

Deputies say they’re trying to figure out more about the sedan, and who was driving it.

If you have any information, they are asking that you call the sheriff’s department at 270-298-4444.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flag flown at half staff
Why flags are at half-staff in Kentucky Sunday
All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen on Sunday, October...
Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of racist flyers
Barry Marcum
Gradyville man arrested after drug search at Cave City motel
Photo Courtesy: Phil Pendleton
Body found at Lake Cumberland

Latest News

FALL COMMUNITY EVENT
A Community Event is being held in Bowling Green to celebrate the start of Fall
free microchip
BG Warren County Humane Society offering free microchipping for pets
It happened at the Cal-Maine Foods, a facility used to produce fresh eggs.
100,000 chickens killed in Bremen factory fire
Thousands of Americans have died in chase-related crashes. A new report calls on police to...
High Speed Stakes: New reports shows police should reconsider pursuits