One More Really Warm Day

The upcoming cold front is going to bring some of the coolest air to the area in several months.
The upcoming cold front is going to bring some of the coolest air to the area in several months.
By David Wolter
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After another very warm day, temperatures will come back down into the upper 50s to around 60 tonight. More clouds come into play on Wednesday, but no rain is expected. Highs are again back into the middle 80s Wednesday afternoon. The clouds hang around on Thursday as a cold front begins to get closer. We could be facing some scattered showers later Thursday afternoon, but the better chance is Thursday night into early Friday.

The cold front that will bring us some colder weather will also bring a little rain beginning later on Thursday.

The front then moves through Friday. By the afternoon, most rain showers are likely east of I-65. Expect highs on Friday in the middle 70s. The real chilly air settles in over the weekend. Lows could be around 40 both Friday and Saturday night.

Temperatures could be cold enough to support some isolated frost in eastern Kentucky Saturday night.

Frost is not totally out of the question for some areas closer to the Cumberland Plateau in eastern Kentucky. Temperatures then moderate a little more coming out of the weekend.

