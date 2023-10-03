Rober Ballard, who discovered the Titanic, is set to kick off WKU’s new presidential series

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Well-known oceanographer and discoverer of the Titanic, Dr. Robert Ballard, will be giving a keynote speech at Western Kentucky University.

Ballard is the first of many speakers who will be a part of WKU President Timothy Caboni’s speaker series, a project that has been in the works for years.

“This is one of those things that as a president, you’re excited to help bring to fruition,” Caboni said. “I wanted to do this before COVID but knew that it was even more necessary afterward. And so, getting to create this opportunity for our entire campus and our entire community is exciting. I hope that this is something I look back on and the community looks back on as being a tremendous addition to WKU.”

During this school year, there are set to be two speakers one in the fall and one in the spring.

Although a list of selected speakers is already developing, Caboni wants the community to have a say in who will be a part of the series.

“One of the things that I’m excited about is soliciting input from the broader community,“ Caboni said. “So, if folks have ideas for who we might invite next, send them my away.”

The series will include special guests from all walks of life.

“It’s going to be important for us to have a variety of folks from different backgrounds,” Caboni said. “An oceanographer will lead us off and we’re excited about that. But I can see historians, politicians, policymakers, artists, writers, authors, all of them being part of this, really having a diversity of backgrounds, perspectives, ideas and fields and disciplines join us,” Caboni says.

Caboni is hopeful that the series will have a memorable, lasting impact on students and members of the community.

“During my career, I’ve had a tremendous opportunity to hear from speakers who are important nationally from former presidents to policymakers, and I think those are things that stick with you long after college. [They] may stick with you longer than a physics class, for example, knowing that you saw somebody famous and hopefully were touched by the words from the speaker,” Caboni said.

The first event of the series, “Deep Sea Exploration: Past, Present, and Future,” is set to take place on Tuesday, October 10 at 7 p.m. in the Van Meter Auditorium. The doors will open at 6:15 p.m.

More information about Ballard, the series, and the option to suggest speakers can be found on the president’s website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.