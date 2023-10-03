Scarecrows for Lost River Cave’s 12th annual Scarecrow Trail now on display

The trail is open now till Sunday October 22nd.
The trail is open now till Sunday October 22nd.(Lauren McCally)
By Lauren McCally
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It wouldn’t be fall in Bowling Green without Lost River Cave’s annual Scarecrow trail.

The trail begins at the start of Lost River Cave’s Greenway trail behind the gravel parking lot and continues through the valley trails. It features 80 different scarecrows created by different families, groups, and organizations in the area.

“We have more than we had last year,” Lost River Cave’s Chief Operating Officer, Justin Jennings said, “You’re free to come walk the trails from dawn to dusk and it’s at your pace so you can come out walk the trails and see all the wonderful creations that the community has made.”

Jennings added that if you see any that you like, you can go and vote for them on Lost River Cave’s website.

“It’s on our scarecrow trail tab and you can actually vote up until October 22, which is the last day of the Scarecrow trail,” Jennings said.

Winners will be announced at Halloween on Lost River Cave’s social media pages.

The trail is open now through Sunday, October 22.

For more information or to vote on your favorite scarecrow, visit lostrivercave.org/scarecrow.

