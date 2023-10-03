Sunny and hot Tuesday

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Good morning South Central KY! We’re still under a really mild weather pattern. Though morning temperatures are comfortable, highs later soar to the upper 80s.

Clouds will begin rolling in ahead of our next frontal boundary Wednesday and into Thursday. The mid-week will feature variably cloudy skies with cooler temperatures near 80. Our next best shot at some rain showers comes Thursday night into Friday morning. We’ll see rounds of isolated to scattered showers through that time frame. Models show rain exiting our area early Friday afternoon. MUCH cooler air awaits behind the cold front. Weekend highs will only be in the 60s!

