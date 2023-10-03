BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Good morning South Central KY! We’re still under a really mild weather pattern. Though morning temperatures are comfortable, highs later soar to the upper 80s.

Sunny and hot Tuesday

Clouds will begin rolling in ahead of our next frontal boundary Wednesday and into Thursday. The mid-week will feature variably cloudy skies with cooler temperatures near 80. Our next best shot at some rain showers comes Thursday night into Friday morning. We’ll see rounds of isolated to scattered showers through that time frame. Models show rain exiting our area early Friday afternoon. MUCH cooler air awaits behind the cold front. Weekend highs will only be in the 60s!

