Why is the Harpeth River red?

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Those visiting the Harpeth River this week might notice something unusual about the 115-mile river.

A Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation-approved contractor completed a dye test in the Harpeth River near Forrest Crossing on Monday, turning what’s usually a greenish, clear body of water to blood orange, according to the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency.

The dye is a non-hazardous material and there’s no need for concern, according to county officials. Jill Burgin, a spokeswoman for the agency, said the dye is used for a water flow test. Burgin said the dye didn’t dissipate as quickly as it should, but the river should return to normal soon.

The Harpeth River runs through Middle Tennessee.

This morning, the City of Franklin was informed by one of its consultants, Hazen and Sawyer, that a dye test of the Harpeth River was started yesterday evening. The test, which started under the I-65 Bridge near Red Wing subdivision, used a water tracer called Rhodamine WT which… pic.twitter.com/QOF9Fe7dW0 — City of Franklin (@CityOfFranklin) October 3, 2023

