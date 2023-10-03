Why is the Harpeth River red?

Several Franklin residents reported an unusual color to the well-known river Tuesday morning.
Harpeth River was dyed red for a flow test, officials said, but there's no need for concern.
Harpeth River was dyed red for a flow test, officials said, but there's no need for concern.(WCEMA)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Those visiting the Harpeth River this week might notice something unusual about the 115-mile river.

A Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation-approved contractor completed a dye test in the Harpeth River near Forrest Crossing on Monday, turning what’s usually a greenish, clear body of water to blood orange, according to the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency.

The dye is a non-hazardous material and there’s no need for concern, according to county officials. Jill Burgin, a spokeswoman for the agency, said the dye is used for a water flow test. Burgin said the dye didn’t dissipate as quickly as it should, but the river should return to normal soon.

The Harpeth River runs through Middle Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

