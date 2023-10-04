Apple releases fix for issue causing the iPhone 15 to run ‘warmer than expected’

FILE - The iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple...
FILE - The iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple campus in Cupertino, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Apple on Saturday, Sept. 30, blamed a software bug some other issues tied to popular apps such as Instagram and Uber for causing its recently released iPhone 15 models to overheat and sparking complaints about being too hot to handle.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Apple has released an iOS 17 system update that includes a fix to prevent the iPhone 15 lineup from becoming uncomfortably hot.

According to the release’s accompanying patch notes, iOS 17.0.3 “addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected.”

The Cupertino, California, company blamed a software bug and other issues tied to popular apps such as Instagram and Uber for causing its recently released iPhone 15 models to heat up and spark complaints about becoming too hot to handle.

“We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected,” Apple in a short statement provided to The Associated Press last week after media reports detailed overheating complaints that are peppering online message boards.

It’s not unusual for new iPhones to get uncomfortably warm during the first few days of use or when they are being restored with backup information stored in the cloud — issues that Apple already flags for users. The devices also can get hot when using apps such as video games and augmented reality technology that require a lot of processing power, but the heating issues with the iPhone 15 models have gone beyond those typical situations.

In its acknowledgement, Apple stressed that the trouble isn’t related to its new processor or titanium casing that houses the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple also dismissed speculation that the overheating problem in the new models might be tied to a shift from its proprietary Lightning charging cable to the more widely used USB-C port that allowed it to comply with a mandate issued by European regulators.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 'Mid-America Hub' will cover over 1 million square feet and hire over 800 employees.
First phase of Trader Joe’s ‘mid-America hub’ nears completion in Franklin
Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Funeral plans announced for pilot instructor, student pilot killed in Ohio County plane crash
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
King Simpson, Director of Logan County Public Library, talks about the right to read and how...
Logan County Public Library celebrate Banned Books Week

Latest News

FILE - Kaiser Permanente mental health workers and supporters march outside a Kaiser facility...
Thousands of US health care workers go on strike in multiple states over wages and staff shortages
Duane "Keffe D" Davis is led into the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday,...
Suspect charged in rapper Tupac Shakur’s fatal shooting makes first court appearance in Las Vegas
A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
Multiple victims reported in Massachusetts shooting
Defendant Matthew Collins looks on while the state gives opening statements during the trial of...
Prosecutors focus on video evidence in trial of Washington officers charged in Manny Ellis’ death