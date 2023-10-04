Big changes on the way!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Areas of fog are possible for some this morning so visibility will be impacted. Early morning temperatures will flirt with the 50s and 60s before highs make it to the mid 80s again this afternoon.

It’s our last really mild day of weather before a more seasonable Fall pattern sets in. A cold front moves in, sparking up showers Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Much cooler air awaits behind this cold front. This weekend will be pleasant with highs only in the 60s! Next week looks more seasonable with highs closer to average in the low to mid 70s.

