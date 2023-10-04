Breast cancer survivors find community and confidence with Tomorrow’s Woman

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It can be hard for women who have undergone mastectomies to feel confident, but Med Center Health is doing its part to help those women embrace themselves.

Med Center Health’s Tomorrow’s Woman offers prosthetics, custom bra fittings, post-surgical treatment, and community for women who have undergone mastectomies due to breast cancer.

Certified retail fitters will assist in finding the most comfortable option for each client, offering assistance and in-depth knowledge meant to boost the confidence of those experiencing the drastic change of a mastectomy.

“Some of them feel kind of insecure, or they come in with very large blouses to kind of cover-up, and they’re just not as confident. So, once we get them to fit into their prosthesis and bra, they feel like themselves and they wear clothes they hadn’t worn before. They’ve got a little more pep in their step and they feel more confident again. I’d like to think they leave here a little happier than when they walked in,” said Carol O’Kelly, general manager and a certified retail fitter with Tomorrow’s Woman.

While many clients regain their confidence from the products offered at Tomorrow’s Woman, many more are drawn to the community of survivors that make up the facility’s clientele. Women, like Nora Lacayo, have been active at Tomorrow’s Woman for over 20 years, returning to see staff members who have grown to be close friends.

Lacayo came to the United States in the 1960′s, fleeing the communist revolution in Nicaragua. She later moved to Russellville in 2001, and shortly after that move, she believed that she had a cold. Once she underwent blood testing at Med Center, she learned the truth.

“The doctor, which was a nurse practitioner, Mindy Hann, said, ‘Nora, you have cancer.’” Lacoya said. “I was used to hearing that cancer was fatal, and it was like the clock was ticking on me. You’re going to die, and I just had to get ready for that,”

At the time, Lacayo’s surgeon was set to go on a family vacation to Dubai, but due to the severity of her diagnosis, it was put on hold. She had stage three breast cancer, with roughly a 30 percent chance of survival.

“It was a seven-hour surgery,” Lacoya said. “I had 21 lymph nodes with cancer taken out in my right mastectomy.”

As with many women today, Lacayo had limited options for post-surgical care and felt that her womanhood had been stripped from her after her mastectomy. She attributes her care after surgery to the Russellville community rallying around her, and to the friends that she found at Tomorrow’s Woman when she first walked in their doors in 2003.

“One of the innovations I would say was Tomorrow’s Woman,” Lacayo said. “They give you a form, so you can have your two forms. Everyone who works there is just so friendly, they’re still my friends. They’re still taking care of me.”

Tomorrow’s Woman is located in Med Center’s Women’s Health Pavilion, offering state-of-the-art prostheses and custom bra fittings.

“We discuss the size and the different shapes and they’ve come a long way in making products for mastectomy ladies,” O’Kelly said. “It used to be just a heavy prosthesis and a horrible-looking bra. But now, they’ve actually made the bras more comfortable, made the bras lighter, so that they can just kind of forget they’ve even had a mastectomy.”

Early detection and prevention are crucial for effective breast cancer treatment. Resources, including free mammograms, screenings, and education materials can be found at KYCancerProgram.org.

Appointments with Tomorrow’s Woman can be made by calling the facility at (270) 781-5171.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.