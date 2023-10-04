Childers finishes in top 25 as the 2023 Leachman KHSAA Girls’ State Golf Championships wrapped up play

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The final round of this years 2023 Leachman KHSAA Girls’ State Golf Championship wrapped up play at the Bowling Green Country Club on Wednesday afternoon.

Eight golfers from around the region participated in this years state championships. Chloe Witcher represented Barren County, Kenzie Willen from Cumberland County, Elsie Espinola from South Warren and the Bowling Green Lady Purples team consisting of Caroline Childers, Mary Douglas Childers, Jenna Harston, Caroline Sharber and Amy Tomblinson.

Trinity Beth from Marshall County won the overall event, shooting a 69 on day two to take the lead and the win with a total score of 141 (-3).

For Southcentral Kentucky participants, Bowling Green’s Caroline Childers led the way tying for 22nd place finishing the day with an 86 and finishing the entire event at 20 over par. She shot a 78 on day one.

Kenzie Willen from Cumberland County finished at 25 over par (169) which was good enough to tie for 39th place, shooting 84 on day one and 85 on day two. Chloe Witcher from Barren County followed, shooting an 86 on both days, tying her in the 48th place spot.

South Warren’s Elsie Espinola finished tied for 53rd overall with a +30 (174) score after finishing day two with an 88. She shot an 86 on day one.

Rounding up the rest of the Lady Purples, Jenna harston finished at +38 (182) after shooting an 89 on day one and a 93 on day two. Amy Tomblinson finished at +51 (195) with a 97 on day one and a 98 on day two. Mary Douglas Childers finished at +58 (202) with a 95 on day one and a 102 on day two. And Caroline Sharber finished at +87 (231) with a 111 on day one and a 120 on day two.

As the only team to make it to the state tournament from the region, Bowling Green as a whole finished in 8th place, combining for a score of 743 (+167) shooting a 359 on day one and a 384 on day two.

