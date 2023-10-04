Crime Stoppers: Suspect steals food trailer

On Sept. 6, a red 19-foot food trailer was stolen from the 2500 block of Crossings Boulevard.
By Gene Birk
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Video surveillance shows a silver or gray Ford F-150 leaving the parking lot with the trailer.

Bowling Green Police say that same pickup was seen at the business around 9 p.m. on the night before the theft.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name. You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

