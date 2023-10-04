The Good Side: Sweets and Self-sufficiency

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Last year, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was about twice as high as the rate for people without.

This week in “The Good Side,” Debra Alfarone visits Cameron’s Cholates and Coffee, a shop that employs adults with intellectual disabilities, teaching them work and life skills to make them more self-sufficient. The sweet shop’s founders and employees reflect on the importance of community, acceptance and independence.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen on Sunday, October...
Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of racist flyers
Flag flown at half staff
Why flags are at half-staff in Kentucky Sunday
Barry Marcum
Gradyville man arrested after drug search at Cave City motel
The 'Mid-America Hub' will cover over 1 million square feet and hire over 800 employees.
First phase of Trader Joe’s ‘mid-America hub’ nears completion in Franklin

Latest News

Overall, sports betting is projected to generate nearly a quarter of a billion dollars for the...
Mint Gaming Hall gets no “negative feedback” on sports betting roll out
Overall, sports betting is projected to generate nearly a quarter of a billion dollars for the...
Mint Gaming Hall gets no “negative feedback” on sports betting roll out
“We are excited about Gov. Beshear’s visit to Columbia,” said Columbia Mayor Pamela Hoots. “We...
Gov. Beshear awards $9.5 Million to benefit Adair County
The first building is expected to be fully staffed and operational by January 1, 2024.
First phase of Trader Joe’s ‘mid-America hub’ nears completion in Franklin
The money will go towards county infrastructure, economic development, tourism and more.
Gov. Beshear awards $9.5 million to Adair County