Gov. Beshear awards $9.5 Million to benefit Adair County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to present more than $9.5 million in funding to support natural gas lines, high-speed internet access, clean water, economic development, infrastructure, tourism and more in Adair County.

These announcements build on the county’s momentum, with Phillips Tank & Structure, a nationwide tank construction contractor, having announced last week plans to build a $2.76 million fabrication shop that will create 20 new full-time jobs in the Columbia area.

“Adair County’s economy is booming. Last week, Phillips Tank & Structure invested $2.76 million in this community, creating 20 jobs for our people. Today, we’re celebrating another $9.5 million in investment from my administration, and breaking ground on natural gas lines that will support local businesses, public schools, new housing and more,” Gov. Beshear said. “This is a great day for all of Kentucky because Adair’s success builds on the incredible wins we’re seeing across the commonwealth.”

“Every dollar announced today will make someone’s life better,” said Adair County Judge/Executive Larry Bryant. “These kinds of investments serve every citizen of Adair County and secure a brighter future for our people. We appreciate the state’s support as we work to improve our infrastructure and bring more people and businesses to our communities.”

“I appreciate the Governor for drawing attention to how taxpayer resources are being reinvested in our community,” said Rep. Amy Neighbors of Edmonton. “I am glad to see Adair County get the attention that the legislature intended. This funding will play a vital role in supporting our road infrastructure and driving economic growth.”

“We are excited about Gov. Beshear’s visit to Columbia,” said Columbia Mayor Pamela Hoots. “We appreciate his commitment to growth and development in our community. These announcements are important for the future of our county.”

Beshear presented $625,548 in Appalachian Regional Commission funds to the City of Columbia, which will be used to construct 6,350 linear feet of natural gas lines and a regulator station. These dollars will provide natural gas lines to support local business development, as well as Adair County Schools, 10 households and future residents in an upcoming 80-acre subdivision. The Governor joined state and local leaders, as well as the Franklin family, to break ground on the project.

Also on Thursday, Beshear presented $7,244,132 to Duo Broadband to connect 378 unserved homes and businesses in Adair County to high-speed internet. The company will also contribute $3,104,628 in matching funds, bringing the total investment in this community to $10,348,760.

To the Adair County Water District, Beshear presented $1,148,257. The district will construct 9,500 linear feet of 6-inch water line along Kentucky Highway 551 connecting two existing water lines on each side of Green River and creating a loop in the system. This will improve water volume and pressure in the Knifley area. In addition, the Knifley Pump Station will be replaced with a more efficient station.

Gov. Beshear awarded $459,441 to the Adair County Fiscal Court, the Columbia-Adair County Economic Development Authority and the City of Columbia, which have partnered to build a 150,000-square-foot Build-Ready-certified pad that will further the potential for economic development in the area. This funding comes through the Kentucky Product Development Initiative.

Gov. Beshear awarded $29,248 to the Adair County Tourism and Convention Commission from the Kentucky Department of Tourism to support travel marketing and promotion.

“The Adair County Tourism and Convention Commission is thrilled to receive these funds from the state. We plan to expand our county marketing efforts nationwide in hopes of bringing more visitors to our beautiful college and lake town,” said Executive Director of the Adair County Tourism and Convention Commission, Paige Nickel. “We appreciate the support and confidence we have received from the Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet and the Governor’s Office.”

Gov. Beshear awarded the Adair County Fiscal Court $132,300 to resurface 1.825 miles on Winfrey Hill Road, benefitting 141 households and 19 local businesses.

$9,000 was also given to support a one-day event for residents to safely dispose of household hazardous waste.

