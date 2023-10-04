Lady Gators wins the 14th District Girls’ Soccer Title for the 5th year in a row

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Greenwood Lady Gators win the 14th district Championship after beating Bowling Green 2-1 after winning the penalty kick battle 4-3.

Zippi Willgruber got on the board first for the Lady Purples off of a penalty kick but not even a full minute later Caroline Drexel tied it up at one a piece and that would be the final score in regulation and both halves of overtime.

In PK’s, Bowling Green had the 3-2 advantage before Lady Gators’ Ella Whittle scored to tie it back up and send it into extra PK’s. Lady Purples senior Teegan Correa had her shot blocked by Drexel which led to Breona Mejeur knocking in the game winning game, propelling the Lady Gators to Victory.

Greenwood wins the 14th District title for the 5th year in a row.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.