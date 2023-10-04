Logan County Humane Society searching for volunteers in preparation for ‘Jordan’s Way’ Tour stop

Rotonda will be at the humane society on Monday, October 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -The Logan County Humane Society is searching for volunteers for a community clean-up day in preparation for the Jordan’s Way tour stop happening next week.

Jordan’s Way was founded by Kris Rotonda as a way to honor the life of his shelter dog, Jordan, who passed away. Jordan spent his first 3.5 years as a shelter dog before being adopted by Rotonda and living another 11 years.

Rotonda will be at the humane society on Monday, October 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in preparation for the visit, the shelter is hosting a community clean-up day on October 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Director and Coordinator for the shelter, Kathy Welch said having Jordan’s Way come to the shelter is a big deal for them.

“We want to make sure that we’re presentable and that we can be the best that we can be whenever they get here because Jordan’s Way is a very big opportunity for us to raise money to do great things for the animals at the Humane Society,” Welch said.

The shelter has several different challenges and activities planned for Rotonda’s visit on Monday, including an ice bucket challenge, tortilla slabs, and an egg roulette where they will smash eggs in each other’s faces.

“We are looking for more participants to volunteer to be in these challenges,” Welch said.

In addition to those they will also have another challenge called Puppy Love.

“You will actually put either whipped cream or peanut butter on your face and lay down and let the dogs lick it off your face and our magistrate is actually going to wax one of his nose hairs nostrils if we get to a certain amount,” she said.

Welch adds that this will be the third time Kris Rotonda and Jordan’s Way have stopped by the shelter.

“He goes across the United States to help animals to try to make their best life and I love that,“ she said, “I’m very honored that we are we’re selected.”

If you are interested in volunteering for the clean-up on Saturday, October 7, contact help.the.animals.lchs@gmail.com. To keep up to date with the latest from the Logan County Humane Society, visit their Facebook page.

For more information about Jordan’s Way, visit jordanswaytour.com.

