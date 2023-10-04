Mint Gaming Hall gets no “negative feedback” on sports betting roll out

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mint Gaming Halls have partnered with DraftKings as sports betting rolls out across the commonwealth.

“We have the licenses as a part of being with the horse race community in the state,” said Mint Gaming Hall’s Director of Marketing John Wholihan. “You want to go get that DraftKings sports app and go get signed up there. The money is between you and DraftKings.”

The Bowling Green and Franklin Mint’s have solely mobile sports betting while the Williamsburg and Cumberland Run locations have retail betting.

“That’s bricks and mortar, you walk in and you can go make a bet. They’re currently there with kiosks, they’re self-serve kiosks and you can make your bet,” Wholihan said.

Though there are differences in locations, Wholihan says the sports betting rollout has been a success.

“From my understanding, we didn’t get any feedback through the Mint Gaming Hall side of it,” Wholihan. “While it’s not our app specifically, we do honor feedback and like to hear about things. So we didn’t get any negative feedback”

As far as what’s next, Wholihan says Mint Gaming wants to establish a more solid base but there’s big plans in the works.

“We started in two of the properties with just the kiosk look, but there can be expansion to that in terms of what else is offered,” Wholihan said. “Tellers, seating arrangements, television setup, people, pictures, that sports book. They’re really looking for a nice comfortable place to play and we want to make sure we’re offering those.”

Overall, sports betting is projected to generate nearly a quarter of a billion dollars for the state.

For more information on the various Mint Gaming Halls and their betting set-ups, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.