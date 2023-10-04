Thursday Showers

By David Wolter
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds continue to stream in from the west, but no rain in the forecast tonight. The rain showers are really expected to trickle into the area Thursday afternoon. Showers look pretty widespread later in the day and will continue intermittently through the night.

Rain showers will be on the increase on Thursday as a cold front approaches the area.(David Wolter)

No severe weather is expected, but there could be a few rumbles of thunder. A couple showers could linger Friday morning before skies start to clear in the afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the middle 70s. The real chilly weather is still expected over the weekend. Low temperatures will likely slip to around 40 Friday night, and even upper 30s Saturday night.

High temperatures are still expected to be a good 10 to 14 degrees below normal this weekend.(David Wolter)

Frost isn’t out of the question, especially for eastern parts of the state, closer to the Cumberland Plateau. Temperatures moderate as we get into next week, and the forecast does look dry for the first half of the week.

