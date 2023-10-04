WKU Baseball, Softball hosting ‘Bat Out Breast Cancer’ event

By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 4, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Baseball and Softball programs will host the second annual “Bat Out Breast Cancer” event on Thursday, October 19 at Nick Denes Field from 6 to 8 p.m.

The goal of the event is to have community interaction between student-athletes, students, and the surrounding community coming together to support a good cause.

All are welcome to attend including WKU students, faculty, and Bowling Green community members.

There is no age requirement to participate, it is up to individual discretion.

Waivers will be provided for participants to sign, and helmets will be offered to wear.

Younger children are welcome to bring their own helmets and/or bats that would better fit them.

Participants will pay $5 for five hits on eight attempts to hit a soft toss pitch.

All funds raised will be given to The Medical Center Cancer Treatment Center.

Giving options include cash, Venmo, card reader, or online at this link.

Individuals can donate to the event even if they are unable to attend. If you donate through the online link below, please select “Tribute gift” “In Honor of” and put “Bat Out Breast Cancer” in the name box so that we can identify the donation amount as part of the event.

Concessions will be provided where you can purchase alcohol, water, Powerade, and soft drinks, as well as candy, nachos, and hot dogs in the main concessions stand and on the third base party deck.

Spectators are welcome to attend even if they do not plan to participate.

