16 suspects charged in massive Ohio County drug bust

Drugs seized in Ohio County
Drugs seized in Ohio County(Ohio County Sheriff's Office)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A two-month investigation has led to sixteen suspects charged in a large Tri-State drug bust, according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say they bought and took in more than 23 ounces of methamphetamine, a half-ounce of marijuana, an indoor and outdoor marijuana plant, an ounce of cocaine and a stolen vehicle.

Sixteen people were charged for various drug charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, cultivating marijuana, drug paraphernalia, trafficking cocaine, theft of automobile, receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, trafficking marijuana and promoting contraband.

The full list of those charged can be found below.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 'Mid-America Hub' will cover over 1 million square feet and hire over 800 employees.
First phase of Trader Joe’s ‘mid-America hub’ nears completion in Franklin
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Two people are facing charges following a trespassing complaint
2 arrested for several charges after trespass complaint
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot up to $1.4 billion after no one matches all the numbers and hits it rich
Crime Stoppers Contact Info
Crime Stoppers: Suspect steals food trailer

Latest News

Brooks Houck appeared in court virtually from the Hardin County Detention Center.
Prosecutor says gun believed to have killed Tommy Ballard in possession of state
Stephen Sheangshang
Court appearance delayed for man charged with murder of Kentucky deputy
Glasgow arrest 10/05
The Glasgow Police Department responded to Adam's place in reference to gunshots being fired
Paws 2023
The 20th Annual "Paws" at Montana Grille will be held on October 16th