2 arrested for several charges after trespass complaint

Two people are facing charges following a trespassing complaint(Warren County Regional Jail)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people are facing several charges after police responded to a trespass complaint Tuesday morning.

Bowling Green Police responded to 122 West 13th Avenue in reference to a trespass in progress on Oct. 3, 2023 around 8:49 AM.

The caller, property manager Jamison Deberry, advised that a male and female were inside the dwelling unlawfully and were refusing to leave.

Deberry advised that the property was vacant awaiting remodeling. He also stated the back door valued at around $500 had been kicked in and broken.

Police made contact with the two suspects in the alley across from the residence, who were later identified as Westley T. Graves and Crystal Gross.

According to the citation, Gross provided a false name and date of birth multiple times to officers. She stated her and Graves had been staying at the residence since August 2023.

Later, Gross admitted to police of her real name. She advised that she and Graves had previously planned to use the names provided to officers with the intent to mislead police to their true identities.

According to court records, Gross denied damaging the back door and stated that it was broken when she arrived.

Police later found a small plastic bag with methamphetamine inside.

Gross and Graves were arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

