Annual Rollercoaster Yard Sale draws in vendors and customers nationwide

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Rollercoaster Yard Sale began Thursday morning, bringing vendors and customers nationwide to south-central Kentucky and northern Tennessee for the thrifting festival.

Roadside stands appeared in clusters all along Highway 63 with offerings that range from typical yard-sale items like clothing and jewelry to farm animals, vehicles, and houses. Longtime vendors of the sale say this variety is nothing new to them, and that it’s come to be what’s expected on the Rollercoaster.

“It starts at Mammoth Cave, comes through Cave City to Glasgow, then you get on 63, Highway 63, Tompkinsville Road, go all the way to Tompkinsville, down into Tennessee, then you come back up through Burkesville, Albany, and back into Glasgow on Highway 90,” said Donnie Alexander, assistant manager of the Temple Hill Lion’s Club fairgrounds in Glasgow.

Visitors are to find just a bit of everything in the miles-long sale.

“We moved to Florida 20 years ago, and of those 20 years, we have been here 19 years. My husband always says you can find anything from diamonds to billy goats on the Rollercoaster,” said Bobbi Herald, a decades-long vendor of the sale.

While the sales are the obvious draw for vendors, many say that what brings them back each year is the community they’ve found with fellow vendors.

“It’s fun, you meet a lot of new people, you see old friends, make new friends,” Herald said. “I made a friend in Louisville, she comes every year now to see me when she comes down, so it’s a lot of fun.”

Named for the curves and hills that make up the yard sale’s route, the Rollercoaster winds its way through a number of communities, drawing both customers and vendors from across the country.

“I’ve got one here from Arkansas, I’ve got a couple here from Florida, and I’ve got one coming in from Nashville, I’ve got one here from Indianapolis, Indiana. I have had them from New York here, so it’s pretty well known,” Alexander said.

The sale officially continues through Saturday, though opening and closing times are left up to each individual vendor along the route.

