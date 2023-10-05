BGKY Harvest Fest to include Day of the Dead celebration

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The temperatures are cooling and leaves are about to change colors, which means fall is here. It also means that the BGKY Harvest Festival is right around the corner.

Bowling Green is set to host the festival over three venues starting Oct. 14.

This will be the 5th year this festival has been held in Bowling Green.

The Harvest Festival is a family friendly event that kicks off the start of fall and will host over 100 vendors, food trucks and games and activities for all ages.

It takes place in three venues across Bowling Green, with each spot showcasing something different from the next.

One vendor in particular has taken over a part of the festival to highlight a cultural celebration called the Day of the Dead.

“Really just a celebration of people who have passed,” said Owner of Mercadito Hispano, Jose Gonzalez. “Day of the Dead is the opportunity where the gates open a bit, and you have this ability to consider yourself as living with them for a single day and pay remembrance and respect for their memories.”

This part of the Harvest Festival gives the community a chance to engage in a culture that may be unfamiliar to them and draw the crowd of those that is familiar with it.

The Day of the Dead celebration is yet another part of the Harvest Festival that can be fun and educational for all ages.

“These 10-foot-tall dead statues that are skeletons,” said Gonzalez. “There will be photo opportunities with that. We’ll have chalk for the kids to be able to draw on the sidewalks and the streets here. We will have an area set off for that to keep the kids entertained. We will have a full section of food, like a whole food court, with food trucks and other vendors.”

