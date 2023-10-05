Countywide fall decorating contest back from the dead in Edmonson County

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - It all started when TJ Massey, an honorary member of the Edmonson County Tourism Commission, talked with his mother about old Halloween traditions.

“We always decorated really big in the yard. It was something I always remember doing with my mom and dad. I happen to reach out to my mom and say, ‘I remember getting a trophy. Like we decorated so much we got a trophy’,” Massey said. “So I asked my mother where that came from and she told me that the Tourism Commission actually used to put that on.”

Massey said when he proposed bringing the county wide decoration contest back to the commission they were all in.

“It’s just that friendly competition and the sense of community,” Massey said. “That family tradition that you can start with your kids, carry on and pass on those decorations that you have.”

The new take on the competition will have two categories, best Autumn/Fall decor and best Halloween decor, with winners selected by the Tourism Commission. Both residents and businesses are invited to participate.

Along with helping bring the community together for some spooky fun, Massey says he also hopes the decorations will stick in people’s minds as they pass through the county.

“We have a lot of people that come in here for tourism. There’s not a lot of other things besides going to Mammoth Cave National Park, going to Nolin lake,” Massey said.

As far as future decoration competitions, Massey says that’s up in the air. For now though, he just wants the community to have some fun and start new traditions.

“I hope that everyone kind of sees the fun in it. I know decorations aren’t free or cheap, but just that sense of community, to partake in something together, all of us together as one,” Massey said. “I just hope that everyone wants to participate in the years to come.”

For more information on the contest visit the Edmonson County Tourism Commission Facebook page.

