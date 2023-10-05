Court appearance delayed for man charged with murder of Kentucky deputy

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Steven Sheangshang, the man police say murdered Scott County deputy Caleb Conley in May, has been in and out of the courtroom to face Scott County and Fayette County charges.

Sheangshang has a list of charges he is facing. Some charges he’s indicted for, along with the murder charge, are robbery and assault.

WKYT has been following the case since the beginning. Now, there have been updates in this case.

Sheangshang was expected to appear in court in Scott County on Friday. However, Scott County judge Katherine Gabhart issued an order explaining that some specimens have been sent off for testing, pushing Friday’s expected status hearing back nearly two months.

The new status hearing date is set for December 7. Sheangshang will meet via Zoom from the Bourbon County Detention Center, as he has for the past few appearances.

During his alleged crime spree in May, police say he stole a van from a couple in Georgetown. WKYT spoke to the McQuains in July. They shared that their insurance deemed the car “totaled,” but the money they received wasn’t enough to replace the vehicle.

Thursday, the court ordered the van to be returned to them again.

In Fayette County, Sheangshang is facing multiple charges, including assault, burglary, and fraud. Court records show he’s scheduled to be in court in Fayette County again in December.

