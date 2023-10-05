Glasgow man arrested on gun, drug charges after officers respond to calls of shots fired

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department responded to Adam’s Place in reference to gunshots being fired on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Investigations revealed that no injuries occurred from the gunfire.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Joseph Keys on the charges of possession of a gun by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance in the 1st degree.

He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

