Glasgow man arrested on gun, drug charges after officers respond to calls of shots fired

By Dwayne Sullivan
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department responded to Adam’s Place in reference to gunshots being fired on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Investigations revealed that no injuries occurred from the gunfire.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Joseph Keys on the charges of possession of a gun by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance in the 1st degree.

He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

