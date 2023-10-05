Gov. Andy Beshear announces awards to start building EV charging stations across Ky.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced the first round of awards for developers to design, build and operate a network of EV charging stations across the state.

“With 21 projects in the electric vehicle sector announced so far during my administration, we have solidified Kentucky as the EV battery production capital of the United States,” said Gov. Beshear. “With so much EV production happening right here in the commonwealth, we want Kentuckians to be able to reap the benefits. Today, we are taking a major step forward on our mission to have a statewide electric vehicle charging network.”

Six developers were approved for nearly $10.9 million in funding under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.

State leaders said the funding will be used to build 16 public charging stations along 11 Alternative Fuel Corridor groups.

One station was approved in our region. It will be located at the Tradewind Center in Somerset.

A full list of approved developers and locations is available here.

Officials explained each charging station must have at least four chargers and be accessible to people around the clock.

The awards announced on Thursday will allow developers to start the initial phases of the project.

Developers have 90 days to meet certain conditions. Next, a project agreement will be executed.

