Governor Beshear gives update on Kentucky Medical Cannabis Program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on the Kentucky Medical Cannabis Program on Thursday.

Earlier in the year, Beshear signed legislation into law to legalize medical cannabis.

Sam Flynn, who served as the Labor and Education Cabinet’s chief of staff and general counsel, has been selected as the executive director of the program, according to a release.

The office has also launched a new website where Kentuckians can get updates on the program.

Beshear announced that the Board of Physicians and Advisors held their first meeting on Wednesday and took steps to ensure Kentucky has a safe and robust medical cannabis program.

He also talked about the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Workgroup, which will study evolving medical cannabis industry policy. Officials said the group will recommend best practices to the program and other state agencies so that Kentuckians have safe access to medical cannabis.

