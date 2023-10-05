Lady Tops open the Fall at MTSU Invitational

By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 5, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Women’s Tennis will open the fall schedule this weekend at the MTSU Invitational in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The Lady Toppers will be one of six teams taking part in the event, which is scheduled to take place Oct. 6-8 at the Adams Tennis Complex at Middle Tennessee.

“It’s going to be a very difficult tournament to start off with,” WKU Women’s Tennis Head Coach Greg Davis said. " ... Right off the bat it’s going to be a challenge. We’ve had some really good practices this fall, so the team’s very upbeat and looking forward to competing against some new competition.”

WKU will begin action Friday at 1 p.m. with singles matches against Tennessee State, and will follow later in the day with doubles matches against Bellarmine at 3:30 p.m. and Lipscomb at 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday, WKU is scheduled to face the host Lady Raiders in singles matches at 9 a.m. before doubles matches against Tennessee State at 12:30 p.m. The Lady Toppers will also have singles matches against Lipscomb at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

WKU will wrap up the weekend with singles matches against Eastern Kentucky on Sunday at 8 a.m. and doubles matches against Middle Tennessee at 11 a.m.

For all the latest on WKU Women’s Tennis, follow @WKUTennis on Twitter and Instagram.

