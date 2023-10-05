Man sentenced for attempted murder in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Commonwealth Attorney Herbert McKee Junior says Kenneth Edmonds Junior will spend the next 25 years in prison.

McKee says Edmonds was charged with attempted murder and tampering with a witness.

In a Facebook post, McKee says he continues to pray for the survivor as they heal.

He went on to thank Henderson and Evansville police, as well as the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor, for their help in interstate matters.

