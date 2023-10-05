Showers moving in!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The rain showers are really expected to trickle into the area this afternoon. Showers look pretty widespread later in the day and will continue intermittently through the night.

Thursday Showers

No severe weather is expected, but there could be a few rumbles of thunder. A couple showers could linger Friday morning before skies start to clear in the afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the middle 70s. The real chilly weather is still expected over the weekend. Low temperatures will likely slip to around 40 early Saturday morning, and even upper 30s Sunday morning.

