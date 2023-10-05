Spartans win the 14th District Boys’ Soccer Championship for the first time since 2018

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time in five years, the South Warren Spartans wins the 14th District Boys Soccer Championship.

Neither team could find the back of the net in the first half. In the second, the Spartans put the pressure on the Dragons, btu Central goalie Almian Sakanovic put on a defensive clinic, stopping anything that came his way including a string of multiple corner kicks in a row for South Warren with him stopping every single one of them.

Despite multiple opportunities, neither team could score in regulation, so it went to overtime.

The rules of overtime in the postseason go by the golden goal rules, meaning whoever scores first wins the game. All signs looked to point towards playing the second half of overtime that is until Spartans midfielder Tarik Hamzagic called his own number and took a shot from 20 to 30 yards away and cashed it in, in the right corner of the goal.

“I’ve been wanting those the whole entire game, when it came to me I just had to take it,” Hamzagic said. “Well I mean we don’t want to stop here we want to keep on going, jobs not finished. Our morale is up but we just got to keep on rolling.”

South Warren claims the 14th District title for the first time since 2018 after beating Warren Central 1-0 in overtime.

The 4th Region Tournament will begin next week.

