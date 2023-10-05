Spartans win the 14th District Boys’ Soccer Championship for the first time since 2018

South Warren wins the 14th District Boys Soccer Championship
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time in five years, the South Warren Spartans wins the 14th District Boys Soccer Championship.

Neither team could find the back of the net in the first half. In the second, the Spartans put the pressure on the Dragons, btu Central goalie Almian Sakanovic put on a defensive clinic, stopping anything that came his way including a string of multiple corner kicks in a row for South Warren with him stopping every single one of them.

Despite multiple opportunities, neither team could score in regulation, so it went to overtime.

The rules of overtime in the postseason go by the golden goal rules, meaning whoever scores first wins the game. All signs looked to point towards playing the second half of overtime that is until Spartans midfielder Tarik Hamzagic called his own number and took a shot from 20 to 30 yards away and cashed it in, in the right corner of the goal.

“I’ve been wanting those the whole entire game, when it came to me I just had to take it,” Hamzagic said. “Well I mean we don’t want to stop here we want to keep on going, jobs not finished. Our morale is up but we just got to keep on rolling.”

South Warren claims the 14th District title for the first time since 2018 after beating Warren Central 1-0 in overtime.

The 4th Region Tournament will begin next week.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 'Mid-America Hub' will cover over 1 million square feet and hire over 800 employees.
First phase of Trader Joe’s ‘mid-America hub’ nears completion in Franklin
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Funeral plans announced for pilot instructor, student pilot killed in Ohio County plane crash
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
King Simpson, Director of Logan County Public Library, talks about the right to read and how...
Logan County Public Library celebrate Banned Books Week

Latest News

WKU Volleyball kicked off the 2023 home slate with a dominating sweep over the Belmont Bruins.
WKU Volleyball beats Liberty in five sets
The 2023 Leachman KHSAA Girls’ State Golf Championships wrapped up on Wednesday
The 2023 Leachman KHSAA Girls’ State Golf Championships wrapped up on Wednesday
Bowling Green’s Caroline Childers led the way tying for 22nd place finishing the day with an 86...
Childers finishes in top 25 as the 2023 Leachman KHSAA Girls’ State Golf Championships wrapped up play
WKU Baseball, Softball hosting ‘Bat Out Breast Cancer’ event