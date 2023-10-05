X strips headlines from news articles

Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as...
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023.(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another change has come to X, the company formerly known as Twitter.

Users will no longer see headlines for articles shared on the site because the site and app will no longer show them.

Without a headline, a post will lack context, but clicking on the image will link you back to the original site.

The new modification means media companies and publishers have to change the way they share content on the social media app.

X CEO Elon Musk says the change “will greatly improve the aesthetics”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 'Mid-America Hub' will cover over 1 million square feet and hire over 800 employees.
First phase of Trader Joe’s ‘mid-America hub’ nears completion in Franklin
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot up to $1.4 billion after no one matches all the numbers and hits it rich
Crime Stoppers Contact Info
Crime Stoppers: Suspect steals food trailer
Harpeth River was dyed red for a flow test, officials said, but there's no need for concern.
Why is the Harpeth River red?

Latest News

This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe,...
Tropical Storm Philippe chugs toward Bermuda on a path to Atlantic Canada and New England
Glasgow man arrested on multiple charges after officers responded to reports of shots fired
Glasgow man arrested on gun, drug charges after officers respond to calls of shots fired
Tensions are running high among House Republican after an historic ouster of House Speaker...
8 House Republicans face retribution for McCarthy ouster
La policía de Baltimore responde a un tiroteo en la Universidad Estatal Morgan, el martes 3 de...
Baltimore police ask for help IDing ‘persons of interest’ seen in video in Morgan State shooting