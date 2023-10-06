6 arrested following multi-agency drug bust in Hopkinsville

By Allie Hennard
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hopkinsville Police Department, in collaboration with federal authorities, conducted a large-scale drug raid -ultimately arrested several residents for drug distribution.

Detectives with the Hopkinsville Police Department Special Investigation Unit and DEA began an investigation in 2022 regarding a drug distribution ring found to be operating within the city.

On September 19th 2023, investigators with HPD, DEA, ATF, Homeland Security, and the US Postal inspector executed several simultaneous search warrants within Hopkinsville, taking six suspects into custody.

According to a press release, several pounds of methamphetamine, thousands of dosage units of Fentanyl, and thousands of dollars in U.S. currency were seized.

Those arrested include Tapaulda Hancock, 41, Vanchaize Brown, 39, Joseph Brown, 34, Jane Majors, 43, Jay Brown, 54, and Deerica Finch, 34.

Each has been charged federally with the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The case is being investigated by the DEA Paducah Post of Duty and the Hopkinsville Police Department Special Investigation Unit, with assistance from the ATF Bowling Green Field Office, HSI, USPIS, the Kentucky State Police, The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, and the Madisonville Police Department.

The Hopkinsville Police Department wants our community to know that we do not condone this kind of behavior and recklessness in our community, and we are committed to investigating and arresting individuals who engage in such crimes.

