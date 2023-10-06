Allen Co. ARC, LifeSkills unveil renovations and new name at open house

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen ARC, the longtime home of LifeSkills Industries in Allen County, underwent a major renovation and unveiled a new name for their building at an open house event today.

ARC, a national organization with a local Allen County affiliate, offers adults with disabilities employment opportunities with local industries. In Allen County, these include Sumitomo and Dollar General. They currently have 20 participants, though with their new renovations, they hope to add more in the future.

“We have new floors, we have new lights, we have new ceiling tiles that are fire resistant. So, we have done four rooms in 2023, so next year, we will do the rest of the building,” said Margaret Ann Vick, president of Allen ARC.

Vick believes that the building’s new name, The Workshop, is nothing new, and something that has already unofficially existed for decades.

“It was always The Workshop, that’s just what they called it. It wasn’t an official title, but history goes around, so therefore, now it’s The Workshop, just for the building,” Vick said.

The building began as the Pet Milk Receiving Station in the 1950s and was acquired by ARC in the 1970s. Some ARC participants with deep roots in Allen County remember it well.

“I’ve been here 50 years. I was 17 when I started here, and I love it every bit,” said June Allen, a longtime member of ARC and a pillar of the Allen Co. community.

“June’s dad was Leo Allen, and Leo Allen was the very first truck driver for Cal Turner in the Dollar General Corporation,” Vick said. “Dollar General Corporation’s Cal Turner’s granddaughter has a grant that we applied for to have the remodeling done on this building. So, it’s like, wow. The history behind that is just super duper fantastic.”

However, without the diligent efforts of June’s mother, Grace Allen, ARC may have never found their home in the building.

“Well, I can tell you about what Mama found out, she found it herself,” Allen said. “She was looking all through the counties, couldn’t find nothing. So, she said, ‘I’m going over here.’”

For her decades of service to Allen ARC and LifeSkills, June received an award of recognition at the building’s open house. Awards were also presented to community members who donated, those who partook in the renovations, and the Laura Goad Turner Foundation for providing the funds necessary.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.