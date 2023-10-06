Committee formed to aid in merging, relocation of Muhlenberg County schools

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Muhlenberg County School District has formed the Merger/Relocation Committee, which is put in place to “enhance educational opportunities and streamline resources.”

The committee will oversee the merger of North and South Middle Schools and the relocation of Longest Elementary School to North Middle School for the 2024-2025 school year.

The committee will be made of school administrators, certified and classified employees, community members, parents and a board member.

Those in the committee will work towards creating a smooth transition and will be addressing any questions or concerns regarding the merger and relocation process.

The purpose of merging of North Middle School and South Middle School is to consolidate resources, advance educationally, as well as create a more efficient experience for students, according to the district.

