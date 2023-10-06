Committee formed to aid in merging, relocation of Muhlenberg County schools

Muhlenberg County Schools created a Merger/Relocation Committee to smoothen the transition for...
Muhlenberg County Schools created a Merger/Relocation Committee to smoothen the transition for the 2024-2025 school year.
By Presley Allen
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Muhlenberg County School District has formed the Merger/Relocation Committee, which is put in place to “enhance educational opportunities and streamline resources.”

The committee will oversee the merger of North and South Middle Schools and the relocation of Longest Elementary School to North Middle School for the 2024-2025 school year.

The committee will be made of school administrators, certified and classified employees, community members, parents and a board member.

Those in the committee will work towards creating a smooth transition and will be addressing any questions or concerns regarding the merger and relocation process.

The purpose of merging of North Middle School and South Middle School is to consolidate resources, advance educationally, as well as create a more efficient experience for students, according to the district.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the sales are the obvious draw for vendors, many say that what brings them back each year...
Annual Rollercoaster Yard Sale draws in vendors and customers nationwide
Two people are facing charges following a trespassing complaint
2 arrested for several charges after trespass complaint
Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.
Sam’s Club is offering 50-70% off memberships for a limited time
Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Brooks Houck appears virtually in court for arraignment
(Right) Sherry Ballard, Crystal Rogers' mother.
Prosecutor says gun believed to have killed Tommy Ballard in possession of state

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call the Simpson County Sheriff's Office.
Simpson County Sheriff’s Office searching for gas theft suspects
Voting booths
Voter registrations surges ahead of deadlines
Vehicle crashed due to a pursuit by police, according to a release.
Greenville Fire Department responds to vehicle wreck in corn field
3 DEGREE 10/06
Southcentral Bank's 3 Degree Recipient: The Bowling Green Noon Lion's Club
HOPKINSVILLE DRUG
Six arrested following multi-agency drug bust in Hopkinsville