Greenville Fire Department responds to vehicle wreck in corn field

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Two juveniles were treated for injuries after a vehicle crashed into a cornfield in the 4700 block of Kentucky Highway 181 Friday morning.

Greenville Fire Department and Graham Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 3:39 a.m.

First responders learned that the crash was a result of a pursuit started by the Greenville Police Department.

Firefighters eventually found the vehicle and law enforcement.

Two juveniles were transported to OHMCH, and their condition is unknown at this time.

KY 181 was shut down for three hours while the scene was processed.

