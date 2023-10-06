Greenville Fire Department responds to vehicle wreck in corn field

Vehicle crashed due to a pursuit by police, according to a release.
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Two juveniles were treated for injuries after a vehicle crashed into a cornfield in the 4700 block of Kentucky Highway 181 Friday morning.

Greenville Fire Department and Graham Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 3:39 a.m.

First responders learned that the crash was a result of a pursuit started by the Greenville Police Department.

Firefighters eventually found the vehicle and law enforcement.

Two juveniles were transported to OHMCH, and their condition is unknown at this time.

KY 181 was shut down for three hours while the scene was processed.

