Kid caught at school with marijuana leads to man’s arrest
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police Department says they arrested a man after following a tip about him growing marijuana in his house.
According to a release, detectives say that discovery was made after McLean County Sheriff’s Office told them a minor brought marijuana to school.
Officers then went to David Huffines’ home to follow up on the tip.
A release shows Huffines admitted to having marijuana growing in his home, but did not give officers permission to search the home.
After receiving a search warrant, police say they found seven plants.
Police say they also found a small baggie of hallucinogen mushrooms, a roll of reflective paper, and a loaded shotgun.
Huffines is facing multiple charges including cultivating marijuana, possession and wanton endangerment.
