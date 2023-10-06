Lady Rebels, Wildcats win 13th District Soccer Championships

By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On a very wet and rainy night, the 13th District Soccer titles went right back to the reigning champions as they Todd County Central Lady Rebels claimed the girls title for the second straight year, while the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats claimed the boys title for the 4th straight year.

Near the end of the first half, TCS was up 1-0 when Russellville was looking to clear the ball out but Melanie Chamberlaine had other ideas and booted the ball over Chloe Penrod’s head for their second goal of the game.

10 minutes later, the slippery ball rolls underneath Rebels goalie Darby Delph, Ja’eda Poindexter came out of nowhere to get the Lady Panthers on the board right before the break.

The lady panthers had multiple chances to score and had some really good looks in the second half but the clutch goal keeping of Delph kept them off the board.

By the time the final whistle blew Todd County Central wins back-to-back 13th district championships, this time after beating Russellville 2-1.

Then the boys took the wet field, Todd county central taking on the defending three time champs Franklin-Simpson. The wildcats got on the board first off a free kick from Preston Davis that bounced off the top crossbar with a friendly bounce to take a 1-0 lead 30 minutes into the half.

The Rebels had a huge opportunity to tie it up, Tanner Henderson with a great no look pass to Charlie Campbell but he missed the ball and he knew immediately he missed an opportunity.

The goal by Davis would be the only goal of the game as Franklin-Simpson wins its fourth straight 13th district championship 1-0.

