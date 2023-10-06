NEWS ANCHOR/MMJ (W/END) - WBKO

Job Details

Description

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets, reaching 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. By upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and developing the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WBKO:

WBKO is home to award-winning journalism in the heart of south-central Kentucky between Louisville and Nashville. WBKO is the dominant source for local news and entertainment in the Bowling Green area and operates the ABC, FOX, Telemundo, and CW affiliates. We are proud to serve our community and nurture our employees to grow professionally in an encouraging environment. Bowling Green is the third largest and fastest growing city in Kentucky and is “geared for fun” as the home of the Corvette, the Bowling Green Hot Rods baseball team, an active arts scene, countless caves and hiking trails, ready to be explored!

Job Summary/Description:

WBKO is seeking a Weekend Anchor/MMJ to be an integral part of the top news team in south-central Kentucky. The right hire will anchor and produce our highly successful newscasts during the weekend and report 3 days during the week. From enterprising ideas, to breaking news, to polished and effective stories, we’re seeking someone who’s creative, digital savvy, aggressive, and not afraid to try new things. This position is ideal for someone looking to advance their career. You bring the drive and determination - We bring the training and coaching!

Duties/Responsibilities will include (but not be limited to):

* Anchor and produce the 10pm weekend newscasts* Fill in anchor, producing, reporting as assigned* MMJ 3 days a week* Generate story ideas and build local contacts* Shoot, write, and edit compelling stories* Operate portable live units, and conduct live shots from the field* Write stories for digital, social media platformsWhat you can expect from us:

* An inclusive team environment* Mentorship and coaching* Training and ongoing support* Clear guidelines and communication from newsroom leadership* Abilities to cross-train and learn other skills in the newsroom

Qualifications/Requirements:

* Bachelor’s degree in communications or related field preferred* Understanding of and adherence to AP Style (on digital platforms) and broadcast writing for television* Excellent communication skills (written and verbal), proven news judgment, ethics, and integrity* Develop sources within the community to gain unique insight and reports on important and impactful issues* Ability to work long hours/overtime, weekends, and overnights as needed for breaking news and specialized coverage* Knowledge of ENPS and Edius preferred* A valid driver’s license, good driving record, and proof of insurability* MVR check required

Interested applicants may go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, cover letter, and references

(Current employees who are interested in this position can apply through the Gray-TV UltiPro self-service portal)

WBKO-TV/Gray Television Group, Inc. is a drug-free company

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

Gray Television encourages all new employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus virus prior by the first workday.

Qualifications

Education

Preferred

Bachelors or better in Journalism or related field.

Licenses & Certifications

Required

Drivers License

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.