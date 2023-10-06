Registration deadline for new voters is October 10

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Voter registration has surged as the deadline for new voters gets closer, as more than 8,600 new voters are added to the list.

Warren County Clerk, Lynette Yates said, locally, registered voter numbers have grown, with a little over 92,000 total in the county.

“Warren County is probably one of the leading counties in the state as far as growth,” she said.

She added that the deadline is for new voters only and if you are already registered to vote, you don’t need to worry about it doing so again.

“Once you’re registered, you are always registered, the only thing that you would need to take care of is if you move, or you’re changing parties or something like that,” Yates said “That’s the only time you would even need to go back into voter registration is if you’re changing something. But if you’ve been registered for years, you were still registered.”

Yates also said that from now until October 24, those who might need them can still request their absentee ballots.

“We send you the ballot, you can either bring it back to our office or mail it back,” she said.

At the end of the month, voters who need it will also have the opportunity to do In-Person Excused Absentee voting from October 25 to the 31st.

“It’s pretty much the same reasoning for when you’re voting absentee,” Yates said, " If you’re going to be out of town...we have six days of that here in the office.”

Early voting begins November 2 and runs through the 4, election day is November 7. And, while some states do allow for same-day registration, Kentucky does not.

“You just need to make sure that you are registered, make sure that you’re an informed voter... know your candidates, know what should be on your ballot, that if there’s a specific race that you’re supposed to be voting for, make sure that what’s on your ballot,” Yates said.

The last day for new voters to register is 4 p.m. on October 10.

“If you think you’re under the deadline, or you’re close or something, you can always call our office after the books have closed on the ticket and just say, do you know if my application was processed?, Yates said, “It goes into the state system, and then we open it up and we register the next day.”

Anyone interested in registering or updating their registration can do so at govote.ky.gov.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.